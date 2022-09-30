Triple Treat | Athens | September 30 – October 2

It’s going to be a buzzing weekend at the City of Athens’ Technopolis cultural complex (athens-technopolis.gr), which is hosting three separate events. Running Friday to Sunday, the Vinyl Market does exactly what it says on the poster, bringing together a large range of selections, from new releases and classics to vintage albums and golden oldies. Greece’s Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), meanwhile, is holding a bazaar on Saturday and Sunday to raise funds for its good work, focusing on secondhand branded clothing, accessories and other wares. Also running on Saturday and Sunday, the Vegan Life Festival celebrates sustainable agricultural and dietary practices with cooking classes, stalls of products, a clothing bazaar, lectures, an exhibition and more.

