The Cervantes Institute (cultura.cervantes.es.atenas) celebrates Spanish Cinema Day with an online screening of Juan Antonio Bardem’s 1955 social realist drama “Death of a Cyclist,” which will be available on Vimeo until 9 p.m. on October 7. The film will be shown in the original Spanish with Greek subtitles.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy