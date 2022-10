Respected journalist and expert on modern and ancient Greek history Bruce Clark has been invited by the American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ascsa.edu.gr) to deliver a lecture titled “Invisible Capital: How the Refugees of 1923 Transformed the Social, Cultural and Religious Life of Athens.” The lecture will be live at the Gennadius Library, but also online via Zoom and YouTube.

