Roderick Beaton Talk | Online | February 28

Acclaimed historian Roderick Beaton will be discussing his new book, “The Greeks: A Global History,” in an online conversation organized by the British School at Athens, starting at 7 p.m. local time. Beaton, the author of the excellent “Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation,” will be talking about his latest release with Professor John Bennet (director of the BSA), Professor Paul Cartledge (University of Cambridge), author and journalist Bruce Clark and Professor Peter Frankopan (University of Oxford). To find out more and to register for the talk, which will be streamed via Zoom, visit bsa.ac.uk.