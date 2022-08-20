WHAT'S ON

Jewish Inscriptions | Athens

Jewish Inscriptions | Athens

The Jewish Museum of Greece (JMG) and the Epigraphic Museum are co-hosting “Stone Paths – Stories Set in Stone: Jewish Inscriptions in Greece,” a project that seeks to offer a fresh interpretation of what can be seen as an ancient form of graphic design. The Epigraphic Museum is showing the imprint left by one of the world’s oldest religious and cultural communities in Greece, while the JMG section presents works by 10 artists inspired by the subject. Both shows run to the end of February. For details, visit jewishmuseum.gr and epigraphicmuseum.gr. 

Exhibition History

