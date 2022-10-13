Elefsina | Athens | October 13 – November 27

The 2023 European Capital of Culture, Elefsina, is the subject of an exhibition at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex (benaki.org) aimed at acquainting the public with one of the most fascinating and overlooked parts of Attica. Curated by architect and museologist Erato Koutsoudaki, “Mystery 29_ Eleusis: Raw Museum” looks at Elefsina’s important role in the ancient world, its transformation by migration in modern times, and its decline into an industrial wasteland more recently. Admission is free of charge.

