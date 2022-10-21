Suzanne Ciani | Athens | October 23
Electronic music pioneer Suzanne Ciani is kicking off a new series of concerts being organized by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org) to explore the evolution and future of the genre. After Ciani, who has released 20 albums and been nominated for a Grammy five times, the stage at the SNFCC’s Lighthouse venue will be taken over by Swiss accordion player Mario Batkovic on November 20 and Italian multi-instrumentalist Federico Albanese on December 4.