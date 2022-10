The UK-based instrumental ambient jazz act Portico Quartet is performing at Athens’ Piraeus 117 Academy venue (117 Pireos; tickets from viva.gr or tel 11876) as part of an ongoing tour. Portico Quartet have released seven studio albums since 2007, with their latest, “Monument,” having come out last year.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy