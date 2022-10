Garage rock legends the Fuzztones are coming back to Greece to connect with their cult following with a gig at Gagarin 205 (gagarin205.gr; tickets from viva.gr or tel 11876). The opening act is local alternative 90s revival act Sparn Dame, whose debut album, “Bitter Cherry,” came out in May.

