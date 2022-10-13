New Season | Athens | To End-November

The Stavros tou Notou live music club (39 Tharipou, Neos Kosmos, tel 210.922.6975, stn.gr) has opened for the winter and has a cool lineup in store on both its stages for October and November, with some of the country’s top acts. The program starts on October 15 with the kooky folk-punk Babis Batmanidis Company, with Martha Frintzila and Orestes Dados taking over on October 17, 24 and 31, uplifting folksy act Polkar for four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22 and then Rita Antonopoulou and the Revans band on October 22 and November 5. Fans of one of the Greek capital’s oldest surviving music stages can also save the date for Kostis Maraveyas on one stage and Nikos & Giorgos Stratakis on the other on November 4 and every Friday after that through the season, Ioulia Karapataki on November 10 and 24, Miltos Paschalidis on November 12 and every Saturday after that, and last but not least, the ever-popular Kitrina Podilata band for a limited number of shows starting on November 26.

