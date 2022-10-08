WHAT'S ON

Mario Biondi | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 10 & 11

Known as the “Italian Barry White” for his mellow baritone that harks back to the sounds of the 70s, Mario Biondi is playing Athens’ Pallas Theater and the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. His career-spanning set will include crowd pleasers and tracks from his new album, “Romantic.” Tickets for both shows can be purchased online at viva.gr, by phone at 11876 or at selected stores, which are listed on the company’s website.

