WHAT'S ON

Viktoria Mullova & Alasdair Beatson | Athens | October 26

Viktoria Mullova & Alasdair Beatson | Athens | October 26

Two virtuosos of the classical music scene – Russian-British violinist Viktoria Mullova and Scottish pianist Alasdair Beatson – join forces at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr), with a program designed to showcase their instruments’ incredible range and enduring appeal. The artists will be performing Beethoven’s sonatas for violin and piano No 4 and No 7, Toru Takemitsu’s 1951 “Distance de fee” (Ethereal distances), Arvo Part’s “Fratres” (Brothers) and Schubert’s “Rondo.”

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suzanne Ciani | Athens | October 23
WHAT'S ON

Suzanne Ciani | Athens | October 23

Dimitris Kalantzis Quartet | Athens | October 15
WHAT'S ON

Dimitris Kalantzis Quartet | Athens | October 15

New Season | Athens | To End-November
WHAT'S ON

New Season | Athens | To End-November

Royal Philharmonic | Thessaloniki | October 13
WHAT'S ON

Royal Philharmonic | Thessaloniki | October 13

Mario Biondi | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 10 & 11
WHAT'S ON

Mario Biondi | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 10 & 11

Portico Quartet | Athens | October 8
WHAT'S ON

Portico Quartet | Athens | October 8