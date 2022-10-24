Viktoria Mullova & Alasdair Beatson | Athens | October 26

Two virtuosos of the classical music scene – Russian-British violinist Viktoria Mullova and Scottish pianist Alasdair Beatson – join forces at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr), with a program designed to showcase their instruments’ incredible range and enduring appeal. The artists will be performing Beethoven’s sonatas for violin and piano No 4 and No 7, Toru Takemitsu’s 1951 “Distance de fee” (Ethereal distances), Arvo Part’s “Fratres” (Brothers) and Schubert’s “Rondo.”

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy