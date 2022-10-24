Viktoria Mullova & Alasdair Beatson | Athens | October 26
Two virtuosos of the classical music scene – Russian-British violinist Viktoria Mullova and Scottish pianist Alasdair Beatson – join forces at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr), with a program designed to showcase their instruments’ incredible range and enduring appeal. The artists will be performing Beethoven’s sonatas for violin and piano No 4 and No 7, Toru Takemitsu’s 1951 “Distance de fee” (Ethereal distances), Arvo Part’s “Fratres” (Brothers) and Schubert’s “Rondo.”