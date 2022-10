The City of Athens’ exhibition commemorating the 1922-24 Asia Minor Catastrophe at the Technopolis cultural complex (athens-technopolis.gr) ends on Monday. The show comprises rare archival material, including some incredible photographs on loan from the US Library of Congress, and oral testimonies, among other exhibits that shed light on the ordeals of Greek refugees fleeing Turkey.

