Following a successful run at the Benaki in Athens, the Teloglion Foundation (teloglion.gr) is presenting the fascinating collection of the Anthony E. Comninos Foundation. The collection comprises a series of splendid paintings by European philhellenes who supported the country’s bid for independence from Ottoman rule and were enthralled by the country’s history, folk culture, countryside and customs.

