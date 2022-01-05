Embroidery | Ioannina | To January 16

As part of events marking the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek Revolution, the Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation (PIOP), presents an exhibition “History on Embroidery” at its Silversmithing Museum in Ioannina. The show comprises 12 embroideries created by Stamatis Zannos, curator and designer of PIOP’s museum exhibitions, inspired by the lithographs of French painter Louis Dupre (1789-1837), created shortly before the start of the Greek uprising and depicting daily life. Opening hours are daily, except Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Silversmithing Museum, Kale Acropolis, Ioannina Castle, tel 26510.640.65