In “Shepherds’ Almanac,” groundbreaking Greek sculptor Kostis Velonis takes inspiration from rural life to underscore the impact of the natural environment’s degradation on human civilization and culture. The show at the Kalfayan Galleries’ 11 Haritos Street branch in Kolonaki (kalfayangalleries.com) is centered around a large-scale sculptural installation depicting a gathering of shepherds.

