Chryssa | Athens | To January 29, 2023

On show at the Alex Mylona Museum (5 Agion Asomaton, Thiseio, momus.gr), “Light Negative Positive – The Greekness of Chryssa” explores the dialectical relationships in the work of influential avant-garde artist Chryssa Vardea-Mavromichali (1933-2013) between the past, her cultural roots as a Greek, the bright world of modernity as embodied by the neon lights of New York, where she spent most of her life, and the culture of mass consumption. The exhibition is centered on a series of designs by Chryssa, which architect, researcher and author Alexander Tzonis and his partner Liane Lefaivre donated to the State Museum of Contemporary Art in 2017 and became part of the MOMus Collections in 2018. They represent studies for some of her most iconic light sculptures, such as “The Gates to Times Square” and “Clytemnestra.”

