The Benaki Museum (benaki.org) is showcasing the art studio and personal effects of Yannis Moralis (1916-2009) in a tribute to one of the country’s most influential modernists, at its flagship Museum of Greek Culture. Made up of his sketchpads, notebooks, studies and drawings, books, illustrations and other displays, the show offers an intimate look into his thought process and method of working.

