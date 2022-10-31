John Craxton | Crete | To January 31, 2023
After a very successful run at Athens’ Benaki Museum that received an estimated 25,000 visitors, the exhibition “A Greek Soul” has traveled to the British artist’s second home, for a showing at the Hania Municipal Gallery (pinakothiki-chania.gr). The exhibition, which includes a few additional pieces, comprises some 100 paintings, drawings, sketches, photographs and personal items belonging to the Philhellene painter and designer John Craxton (1922-2009).