John Craxton | Crete | To January 31, 2023

After a very successful run at Athens’ Benaki Museum that received an estimated 25,000 visitors, the exhibition “A Greek Soul” has traveled to the British artist’s second home, for a showing at the Hania Municipal Gallery (pinakothiki-chania.gr). The exhibition, which includes a few additional pieces, comprises some 100 paintings, drawings, sketches, photographs and personal items belonging to the Philhellene painter and designer John Craxton (1922-2009).

Moralis Tribute | Athens | To January 8, 2023
Marc Newson | Athens | To January 7, 2023
Eirini Vourloumis | Athens | To December 30
Dream On | Athens | To November 2
Konstantinos Parthenis | Athens | To November 28
Tassos Mantzavinos | Athens | To December 12, 2023
