Marc Newson | Athens | To January 7, 2023

Greek-Australian designer Marc Newson was first introduced to the public in 1986 with the Lockheed Lounge Chair, a chaise longue in riveted aluminium that put him at the forefront of the world’s design scene for four decades. Now showing in Athens for the first time, at the Gagosian Gallery (gagosian.com), Newson presents new and older work inspired by ancient techniques like cloisonne, but also by murrine, a technique first developed in the ancient Mediterranean. The show is also inspired by Greek colors, presenting a palette of blues and white, along with pieces made using marble. 

Visual Arts Exhibition

