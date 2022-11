The acclaimed, Vienna-based Janoska Ensemble has developed a new concept and will be showing it off at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr). In “Janoska Style,” Ondrej, Frantisek and Roman Janoska and Julius Darvas bring a jazz-Latin-pop twist to classical music standards.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy