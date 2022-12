After stints in Bratislava and Warsaw, the traveling exhibition “Art Factor: The Pop Legacy in Post-War Italian Art” is on show in Athens, at the Italian Educational Institute (47 Patission, tel 210.524.2646). The exhibition is part of a project that also includes a book, exploring the Italian path through pop art, as embodied by the work of Valerio Adami, Franco Angeli, Enrico Baj, Lucio Del Pezzo, Gianfranco Pardi, Mario Schifano and Emilio Tadini.

