“Modern Love (or Love in the Age of Cold Intimacies)” is the subject of the new season’s big group show at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (emst.gr), bringing together the work of 24 artists from 41 countries. Inspired by Eva Illouz’s book “Cold Intimacies: The Making of Emotional Capitalism,” the show explores how digital media have transformed social connections and interactions.

