The B&M Theocharakis Foundation (thf.gr) pays tribute to its patron, businessman and artist Basil Theocharakis, with an exhibition of his own paintings. Titled “At the Edge,” the show curated by Takis Mavrotas reveals the artist’s uncanny ability to capture the essence of Greece in his island landscapes and seascapes.

