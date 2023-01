The B&E Goulandris Foundation (goulandris.gr) has gotten the new year off to a strong start with a tribute to the Nouveau Realisme movement, a turning point in the history of art that marked the transition from modern to contemporary. Designed to highlight the movement’s playful ebullience, the show consists of more than 50 pieces by key proponents Niki de Saint Phalle (above), Christo, Yves Klein, Cesar, Daniel Spoerri, Jacques Villegle and Martial Raysse.

