WHAT'S ON

Matchbox | Athens | To January 22

Matchbox | Athens | To January 22
[Andreas Simopoulos]

The Onassis Cultural Center (Onassis.org) is extending the run of the musical stage adaptation of Yiannis Economides’ “Matchbox,” to January 22. The critically acclaimed 2002 drama blows open the Pandora’s box of the classic Greek family, the “good neighbor” and the closely knit community. The adaptation is by Yiannis Niarros, working with Economides, and the original music is by Alexandros Livitsanos. Performances with English surtitles will be held on January 20 and 21.

On Stage

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The Other One | Athens | From December 21
WHAT'S ON

The Other One | Athens | From December 21

Comedy Club | Athens | December 18
WHAT'S ON

Comedy Club | Athens | December 18

Obscene | Athens | December 16-18
WHAT'S ON

Obscene | Athens | December 16-18

Tiger Lillies | Athens | November 18-21
WHAT'S ON

Tiger Lillies | Athens | November 18-21

Matchbox | Athens | To December 30
WHAT'S ON

Matchbox | Athens | To December 30

The Broken Jug | Athens | December
WHAT'S ON

The Broken Jug | Athens | December