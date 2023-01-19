Matchbox | Athens | To January 22

The Onassis Cultural Center (Onassis.org) is extending the run of the musical stage adaptation of Yiannis Economides’ “Matchbox,” to January 22. The critically acclaimed 2002 drama blows open the Pandora’s box of the classic Greek family, the “good neighbor” and the closely knit community. The adaptation is by Yiannis Niarros, working with Economides, and the original music is by Alexandros Livitsanos. Performances with English surtitles will be held on January 20 and 21.

