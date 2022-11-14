WHAT'S ON

Matchbox | Athens | To December 30

Matchbox | Athens | To December 30
[Andreas Simopoulos]

The Onassis Cultural Center (Onassis.org) is hosting the musical stage adaptation of Yiannis Economides’ critically acclaimed “Matchbox,” a 2002 drama that blows open the Pandora’s box of the classic Greek family, the “good neighbor” and the closely knit community. The adaptation is by Yiannis Niarros, working with Economides, and the original music is by Alexandros Livitsanos. The performances on December 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 23, 25 and 30 will include English surtitles.

On Stage

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The Broken Jug | Athens | December
WHAT'S ON

The Broken Jug | Athens | December

Magic Festival | Athens | November 12 & 13
WHAT'S ON

Magic Festival | Athens | November 12 & 13

Stand-Up Comedy | Athens | October 16
WHAT'S ON

Stand-Up Comedy | Athens | October 16

The Music Critic | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 5-6 & 8
WHAT'S ON

The Music Critic | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 5-6 & 8

Romeo Castellucci | Athens | September 28 – October 2
WHAT'S ON

Romeo Castellucci | Athens | September 28 – October 2

English Comedy Club | Athens
WHAT'S ON

English Comedy Club | Athens