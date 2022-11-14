Matchbox | Athens | To December 30

The Onassis Cultural Center (Onassis.org) is hosting the musical stage adaptation of Yiannis Economides’ critically acclaimed “Matchbox,” a 2002 drama that blows open the Pandora’s box of the classic Greek family, the “good neighbor” and the closely knit community. The adaptation is by Yiannis Niarros, working with Economides, and the original music is by Alexandros Livitsanos. The performances on December 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 23, 25 and 30 will include English surtitles.

