The Greek National Theater will be staging Heinrich von Kleist’s “The Broken Jug” – a folk comedy poking fun at social conventions – at its main stage in the Ziller Building next month, and will also be including English surtitles in some of the shows. Tickets for the surtitled performances tend to go fast, so visit n-t.gr to find out more.

