Experienced and new comedians will be trying out their best new jokes at the Athens English Comedy Club – the first, and only one of its kind in Greece – at the Eliart Theater (127 Konstantinoupoleos) on December 18. “Some of them will be good, some of them will be great, and some will never see the light of day again,” say the organizers. Tickets can be purchased online at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

