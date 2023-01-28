Informational Modernism | Athens | January 28 – February 26

The Onassis Cultural Center presents a fascinating and thought-provoking exhibition on the evolution of our understanding of data, space and cities from the 1960s to the present, starting off with an exploration of the work of celebrated Greek architect and city planner Apostolos Doxiadis and his early use of computers. In the show, curators Farzin Lotfi-Jam and Mark Wasiuta ask the following question: If the cities are the sum of our desires, what can machines tell us about them? To find out more about the concept and visitor information, log on to onassis.org.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy