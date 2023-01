“Godfather of swing” Ray Gelato will be getting pulses racing at the Half Note jazz club (halfnote.gr), with a set drawing on the golden age of the genre, in the 1950s. Tickets range from 20 to 30 euros and can be purchased at the door or in advance from viva.gr.

