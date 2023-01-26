WHAT'S ON

We Real Cool | Athens | January 27



“Poetry & Jazz” is the title of the new concert series being organized by the B&E Goulandris Foundation Museum in Athens (info at goulandris.gr; tickets at viva.gr), which starts on Friday with local act We Real Cool. Made up of Takis Paterelis on sax, Kostis Christodoulou on piano, Periklis Trivolis on double bass and Dimitris Klonis on drums, the quartet, which was inspired by the work of American poet Gwendolyn Brooks, marries the tunes of Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington and John Coltrane with the verse of Langston Hughes, Bob Kaufman, Raymond Carver and Matsuo Basho.

