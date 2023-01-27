Petros Klampanis | Athens | January 28

After two successful shows at the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus last summer, award-winning Greek musician Petros Klampanis is bringing his new work to the capital’s Parnassos Literary Society (Karytsi Square, tel 210.322.1917). Hailed as one of his most interesting albums to date, “Tora Collective” builds on the bassist and composer’s ongoing explorations of new pathways for Greek traditional and folk music. He is joined on stage by a multicultural, multi-instrumentalist and multi-genre ensemble. For tickets, visit ticketservices.gr.

