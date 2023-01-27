WHAT'S ON

Petros Klampanis | Athens | January 28

Petros Klampanis | Athens | January 28

After two successful shows at the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus last summer, award-winning Greek musician Petros Klampanis is bringing his new work to the capital’s Parnassos Literary Society (Karytsi Square, tel 210.322.1917). Hailed as one of his most interesting albums to date, “Tora Collective” builds on the bassist and composer’s ongoing explorations of new pathways for Greek traditional and folk music. He is joined on stage by a multicultural, multi-instrumentalist and multi-genre ensemble. For tickets, visit ticketservices.gr.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ray Gelato | Athens | January 27-30
WHAT'S ON

Ray Gelato | Athens | January 27-30

We Real Cool | Athens | January 27
WHAT'S ON

We Real Cool | Athens | January 27

Piano Days | Athens | January 28 & 29
WHAT'S ON

Piano Days | Athens | January 28 & 29

Brahms & Shostakovich | Athens | January 27
WHAT'S ON

Brahms & Shostakovich | Athens | January 27

Alkinoos Ioannidis | Athens | To January 27
WHAT'S ON

Alkinoos Ioannidis | Athens | To January 27

Jose Gonzalez | Athens | January 23
WHAT'S ON

Jose Gonzalez | Athens | January 23