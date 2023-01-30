Fassbinder & Scorsese | Athens | February 1

The Premiere Nights Athens International Film Festival is paying tribute to the celebrated German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus with the screening of two landmark films at the Goethe Institute in Athens (Goethe.de) from his years-long association with two great filmmakers: Rainer Werner Fassbinder, with whom he did 15 films, and Martin Scorsese, with whom he did seven. The tribute starts at 7.30 p.m. with Fassbinder’s “Martha,” described as his “most twisted film,” followed at 10 p.m. by Scorsese’s Kafkaesque dark comedy thriller “After Hours.” Admission to both is free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis. Only people over the age of 16 can attend.

