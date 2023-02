Italy’s Circo Acquatico Bonaccini has set up near the TaeKwonDo Arena at Faliro Bay on Athens’ southern coast and will be presenting its entertaining show until March 5. Highlights include death-defying acrobatics, magic, laughs and white-knuckle motorcycle stunts. Tickets can be purchased at ticketservices.gr. Shows take place at 6 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with an extra matinee show on Sundays at 11.30 a.m.

