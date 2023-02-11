Bergman Homage | Athens | To March 8
Every week through March 8, the Andora Cinema (117 Sevastoupoleos, Ambelokipi, 210.698.0796) is screening films by the great Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. On Monday and Wednesday, it will be playing his 1963 drama “The Silence,” which focuses on two sisters, the younger a sensuous woman with a young son, the elder more intellectually oriented and seriously ill, and their tense relationship as they travel toward home through a fictional Central European country on the brink of war. The films are in Swedish with Greek subtitles. Screenings start at 6 p.m.