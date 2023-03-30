Charos on Solomos | Athens | To June 30

The latest big exhibition at the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ascsa.edu.gr) focuses on the work of renowned Greek poet Dionysis Solomos and on pieces inspired by this work by acclaimed artist Manolis Charos. “Dionysios Solomos… Two Flames… Manolis Charos” sets art that breathes new life into Solomos’ work, the poetry of revolutionary Hellenism and the debates about the Greek language question, beside manuscripts by Solomos from the National Library of Greece and rare publications and documents from the collections of the Gennadius Library. Opening hours are Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

