Biennale | Thessaloniki | March 4 – May 21

“Being as Communion” is the main exhibition of the ongoing 8th Thessaloniki Biennale of Contemporary Art (biennale8.gr), organized in cooperation with the MoMus (momus.gr) network of museums and it opens on March 4. Curated by Maria-Thalia Carras, the show brings together 28 artists and collectives who have been invited to explore co-existence and collaborative practices as creative tools for handling the multiple crises that we face. It is stretched out across multiple venues in the northern port city, including the Sculpture Garden on the waterfront promenade. The overarching theme of the eighth installment of the biennale is “Geocultura” and it runs through all the fascinating exhibitions that have been put together for the event.

