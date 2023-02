The Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr) is hosting a large-scale exhibition on the great Greek artist George Zongolopoulos (1903-2004), best known for his standout public and kinetic sculptures. Comprising 18 sculptures and 13 paintings, the exhibition is titled “The Pieces that Sound Like Music.”

