World-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli is stopping in Athens on his 2023 tour with a show at the Olympic Stadium. The show, which is being hailed as his most spectacular to date, will feature crowd-pleasing arias and ballads, ranging from “La Donna e Mobile” to “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Ticket prices start at 49.50 euros, from viva.gr and tel 11876.

