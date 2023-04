The Museum of Cycladic Art (cycladic.gr) is holding its 10th annual art competition for children aged 4-15, with the theme this year being “The Human at the Forefront.” The deadline for submissions of pieces addressing the role of humans through their journey across cultures, different eras, space and time, is May 30, with the entries then being presented in a big show by the museum in September. For more details, visit kidscontest.cycladic.gr.

