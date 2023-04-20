Dinosaur Park | Thessaloniki | All Year

Open on weekends and holidays, the family-friendly Thessaloniki Dinosaur Park is so much more than what it says on the sign. Apart from its open-air exhibition of life-sized dinosaur models arranged to look like they’re in their natural environment, it also hosts an indoor museum dedicated to the human body, a farm area depicting the agricultural practices of the ancient Greeks, another area on traditional Greek toys and mythology, as well as a section on ancient musical instruments. The venue is located on the road to Oraiokastro and details are available on its website, parkodeinosauron.gr.

