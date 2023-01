The Odessa National Opera Ballet is making a two-day stop at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall during its ongoing European tour with “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” The choreography, inspired by the Disney take of the Grimm Brothers’ classic is that of Genrikh Mayorov from 1975, based on the original music by Polish composer Bogdan Pavlovsky. The show is brought to Thessaloniki by the Christmas Theater (ct.gr) and tickets can be purchased via viva.gr.

