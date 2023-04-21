WHAT'S ON

Planetarium | Athens | All Year

Planetarium | Athens | All Year

There’s a great day of family fun to be had at the Eugenides Foundation, which has all sorts of fun and informative shows and screenings on its program this season. There’s “Magical Globe,” a story about an inquisitive girl who learns about the power of science and how not to abuse it, a tour of the galaxy at the planetarium, a show on dinosaurs in Antarctica that also addresses climate change, special events for the holidays, and much more. For details and reservations, visit eef.edu.gr.

Kids Science

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Planetarium | Athens | All Year
WHAT'S ON

Planetarium | Athens | All Year

Dinosaur Park | Thessaloniki | All Year
WHAT'S ON

Dinosaur Park | Thessaloniki | All Year

A Bright Room Called Day | Athens | To April 30
WHAT'S ON

A Bright Room Called Day | Athens | To April 30

Straight Line Crazy | Athens | March 23
WHAT'S ON

Straight Line Crazy | Athens | March 23

Crime and Punishment | Athens | March 22 – April 23
WHAT'S ON

Crime and Punishment | Athens | March 22 – April 23

Liz Miele | Athens | March 1
WHAT'S ON

Liz Miele | Athens | March 1