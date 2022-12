Animatronic dinosaurs have taken up residence at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Neo Faliro on Athens’ southern coast, moving and roaring for a life-like experience. The “Dinosaurs Live – Jurassic Tour” exhibition (dinosaurslive.gr) also recreates the prehistoric animals’ habitats and habits, along with providing information about how they lived and what happened to them.

