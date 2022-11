The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) is turning on its Christmas lights – and then some – on December 1. With dancing fountains, light shows, ice-skating rinks, workshops and events for kids, concerts and art shows for adults, and a whole lot more, the SNFCC promises well-rounded family fun all through the festive season. For details, visit snfcc.org.

