The Eleni Koroneou Gallery (koroneougallery.com) presents a selection of paintings and works on paper by German neo-expressionist Helmut Middendorf, which were created in the period from 1977 to 1988 and were chiefly inspired by daily life, pop culture, and the nightlife and music scene of Berlin’s historic Kreuzberg district. The exhibition also includes his early Super-8 films.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy