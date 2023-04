Marking 100 years since the birth of the great Greek modernist Yannis Gaitis (1923-1984), the B&M Theocharakis Foundation (thf.gr) presents the retrospective show “The Essence of Anonymity.” The career-spanning exhibition starts with his 1944 self-portrait and stretches to the end of his creative journey, with pieces on loan from galleries, foundations and private collections, including several featuring his iconic “Little Man” character.

