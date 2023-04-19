Nightingale’s Tale | Athens | To April 23
Nikomachi Karakostanoglou and Ilias Papailiakis have joined forces in a project for the Benaki Museum (benaki.org) inspired by Greek folk art, customs and history, while seeking to connect the dots between their intangible and tangible manifestations. Comprising 20 works made of clay, paper and pigments, “Nightingale’s Tale” has been created and set up, in cooperation with curator Polina Kosmadaki, to initiate a “dialogue” with the Benaki’s permanent exhibition at the Museum of Greek Culture.