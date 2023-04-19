WHAT'S ON

Nightingale’s Tale | Athens | To April 23

Nightingale’s Tale | Athens | To April 23

Nikomachi Karakostanoglou and Ilias Papailiakis have joined forces in a project for the Benaki Museum (benaki.org) inspired by Greek folk art, customs and history, while seeking to connect the dots between their intangible and tangible manifestations. Comprising 20 works made of clay, paper and pigments, “Nightingale’s Tale” has been created and set up, in cooperation with curator Polina Kosmadaki, to initiate a “dialogue” with the Benaki’s permanent exhibition at the Museum of Greek Culture.

Visual Arts Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Yannis Gaitis | Athens | To May 14
WHAT'S ON

Yannis Gaitis | Athens | To May 14

Nightingale’s Tale | Athens | To April 23
WHAT'S ON

Nightingale’s Tale | Athens | To April 23

Down to Earth | Athens | To April 30
WHAT'S ON

Down to Earth | Athens | To April 30

Steve Gianakos | Athens | To March 24
WHAT'S ON

Steve Gianakos | Athens | To March 24

Biennale | Thessaloniki | March 4 – May 21
WHAT'S ON

Biennale | Thessaloniki | March 4 – May 21

George Zongolopoulos | Thessaloniki | To March 31
WHAT'S ON

George Zongolopoulos | Thessaloniki | To March 31