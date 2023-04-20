WHAT'S ON

Heiner Goebbels | Elefsina | To April 23

[John Kouskoutis]

Inspired by Elefsina’s ancient and post-industrial history, as well as its architecture and overall esthetic, German multimedia and performance artist Heiner Goebbels presents a project titled “7 Columns” at the West Attica town’s Old Oil Mill (1 Kanellopoulou) as part of ongoing events for Elefsina European Capital of Culture 2023 (2023eleusis.eu). Using light, water and sound, he has transformed the former mill into something like a Telesterion, the great hall where the initiation into the Eleusinian Mysteries took place.

